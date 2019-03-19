All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2441 Charleston Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2441 Charleston Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2441 Charleston Terrace

2441 Charleston Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2441 Charleston Ter, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,018 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4599861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Charleston Terrace have any available units?
2441 Charleston Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2441 Charleston Terrace have?
Some of 2441 Charleston Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 Charleston Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Charleston Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Charleston Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2441 Charleston Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2441 Charleston Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2441 Charleston Terrace offers parking.
Does 2441 Charleston Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 Charleston Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Charleston Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2441 Charleston Terrace has a pool.
Does 2441 Charleston Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2441 Charleston Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Charleston Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2441 Charleston Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 Charleston Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2441 Charleston Terrace has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College