All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2426 Whites Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2426 Whites Ridge
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

2426 Whites Ridge

2426 Whites Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2426 Whites Ridge, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Whites Ridge have any available units?
2426 Whites Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2426 Whites Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Whites Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Whites Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 2426 Whites Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2426 Whites Ridge offer parking?
No, 2426 Whites Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 2426 Whites Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Whites Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Whites Ridge have a pool?
No, 2426 Whites Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Whites Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2426 Whites Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Whites Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Whites Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Whites Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2426 Whites Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College