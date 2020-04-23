All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2413 Whites Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2413 Whites Ridge
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2413 Whites Ridge

2413 Whites Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2413 Whites Ridge, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Whites Ridge have any available units?
2413 Whites Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2413 Whites Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Whites Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Whites Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 Whites Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2413 Whites Ridge offer parking?
No, 2413 Whites Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Whites Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Whites Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Whites Ridge have a pool?
No, 2413 Whites Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Whites Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2413 Whites Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Whites Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Whites Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Whites Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 Whites Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College