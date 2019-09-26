All apartments in Panthersville
2412 Whites Ridge

2412 Whites Ridge · No Longer Available
Panthersville
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

2412 Whites Ridge, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Move-In Ready Split Level 3 Bedroom home with new carpet and wood laminate flooring and freshly painted. Great Roommate or Mother-In-Law plan. Sunny Updated Kitchen, Cozy Fireplace in Living/Dining Room. Open plan for entertaining. Master on Main with Shared Bath and one more Bedroom. Lower Level has large Bedroom, Family Room and Full Bath. 1 Car Garage completes this lovely home. Hurry this will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Mcnair High School;
Middle school: Mcnair Middle School;
Elementary school: Flat Shoals Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1991
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Whites Ridge have any available units?
2412 Whites Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2412 Whites Ridge have?
Some of 2412 Whites Ridge's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Whites Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Whites Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Whites Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Whites Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2412 Whites Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Whites Ridge offers parking.
Does 2412 Whites Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Whites Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Whites Ridge have a pool?
No, 2412 Whites Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Whites Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2412 Whites Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Whites Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Whites Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Whites Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Whites Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
