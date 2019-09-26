2412 Whites Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Ready Split Level 3 Bedroom home with new carpet and wood laminate flooring and freshly painted. Great Roommate or Mother-In-Law plan. Sunny Updated Kitchen, Cozy Fireplace in Living/Dining Room. Open plan for entertaining. Master on Main with Shared Bath and one more Bedroom. Lower Level has large Bedroom, Family Room and Full Bath. 1 Car Garage completes this lovely home. Hurry this will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



High school: Mcnair High School;

Middle school: Mcnair Middle School;

Elementary school: Flat Shoals Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1991

