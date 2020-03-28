All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM

2363 Verna Drive

2363 Verna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2363 Verna Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, clean four sided brick ranch located in a quiet neighborhood Convenient to I-20, East Atlanta Village, and Gresham Park. Fenced in back yard and two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Verna Drive have any available units?
2363 Verna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2363 Verna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Verna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Verna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2363 Verna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2363 Verna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2363 Verna Drive offers parking.
Does 2363 Verna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Verna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Verna Drive have a pool?
No, 2363 Verna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Verna Drive have accessible units?
No, 2363 Verna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Verna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2363 Verna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2363 Verna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2363 Verna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

