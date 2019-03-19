All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2337 Deep Shoals Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2337 Deep Shoals Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2337 Deep Shoals Circle

2337 Deep Shoals Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2337 Deep Shoals Circle, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Decatur, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car port. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Deep Shoals Circle have any available units?
2337 Deep Shoals Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2337 Deep Shoals Circle have?
Some of 2337 Deep Shoals Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Deep Shoals Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Deep Shoals Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Deep Shoals Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 Deep Shoals Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2337 Deep Shoals Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2337 Deep Shoals Circle offers parking.
Does 2337 Deep Shoals Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Deep Shoals Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Deep Shoals Circle have a pool?
No, 2337 Deep Shoals Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Deep Shoals Circle have accessible units?
No, 2337 Deep Shoals Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Deep Shoals Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Deep Shoals Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 Deep Shoals Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2337 Deep Shoals Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College