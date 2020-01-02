2275 Verna Dr

Amenities
Beautiful Property in Decatur
3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths
Level Ranch
Central Heat and Air
Large open living room with gas starting/wood burning fireplace.
Kitchen with Dish Washer and food disposal
1 Car Garage
Large Master with private bath and Walk in closet.
Large Kitchen with Breakfast area
Marta Bus stop visible from house
Fenced Back Yard
Lots of cabinets in kitchen.
Washer and Dryer connection
All new paint.
Wired for Dish or Cable
Handicapped accessible
Approved for assisted living facility
Gresham Park, Close to East Atlanta
Quiet Clean Neighborhood.
Close to I285,I 20 and Downtown, Shopping and schools
On bus line
Middle: MCNAIR
High: MCNAIR
