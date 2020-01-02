All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated January 2 2020 at 9:44 AM

2275 Verna Dr

2275 Verna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2275 Verna Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful Property in Decatur

3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths
Level Ranch
Central Heat and Air
Large open living room with gas starting/wood burning fireplace.
Kitchen with Dish Washer and food disposal
1 Car Garage
Large Master with private bath and Walk in closet.
Large Kitchen with Breakfast area
Marta Bus stop visible from house
Fenced Back Yard
Lots of cabinets in kitchen.
Washer and Dryer connection
All new paint.
Wired for Dish or Cable
Handicapped accessible
Approved for assisted living facility
Gresham Park, Close to East Atlanta
Quiet Clean Neighborhood.
Close to I285,I 20 and Downtown, Shopping and schools
On bus line
Middle: MCNAIR
High: MCNAIR
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 Verna Dr have any available units?
2275 Verna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2275 Verna Dr have?
Some of 2275 Verna Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 Verna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2275 Verna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 Verna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2275 Verna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2275 Verna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2275 Verna Dr offers parking.
Does 2275 Verna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2275 Verna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 Verna Dr have a pool?
No, 2275 Verna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2275 Verna Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2275 Verna Dr has accessible units.
Does 2275 Verna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2275 Verna Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2275 Verna Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2275 Verna Dr has units with air conditioning.
