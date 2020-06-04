All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

2249 Clanton Terrace

2249 Clanton Terrace
Location

2249 Clanton Terrace, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Dekalb, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Clanton Terrace have any available units?
2249 Clanton Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2249 Clanton Terrace have?
Some of 2249 Clanton Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Clanton Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Clanton Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Clanton Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2249 Clanton Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2249 Clanton Terrace offer parking?
No, 2249 Clanton Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2249 Clanton Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 Clanton Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Clanton Terrace have a pool?
No, 2249 Clanton Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Clanton Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2249 Clanton Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Clanton Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 Clanton Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2249 Clanton Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2249 Clanton Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

