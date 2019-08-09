All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
905 Carlton Pointe Terrace
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:50 PM

905 Carlton Pointe Terrace

905 Carlton Pointe Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

905 Carlton Pointe Terrace, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 3 BR home, newly renovated and move in ready! Fresh paint throughout. Great price, must see inside! ÃÂ  85 S to exit 61, make right off exit, make left on 29 S, 4 miles to 154, make a right, left on Carlton Road, subdivision on left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace have any available units?
905 Carlton Pointe Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
905 Carlton Pointe Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace offer parking?
No, 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace have a pool?
No, 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace have accessible units?
No, 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Carlton Pointe Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College