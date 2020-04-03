All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

903 Carlton Point Terr

903 Carlton Pointe Ter · (404) 418-5108
Location

903 Carlton Pointe Ter, Palmetto, GA 30268

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Carlton Point Terr have any available units?
903 Carlton Point Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 903 Carlton Point Terr have?
Some of 903 Carlton Point Terr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Carlton Point Terr currently offering any rent specials?
903 Carlton Point Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Carlton Point Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Carlton Point Terr is pet friendly.
Does 903 Carlton Point Terr offer parking?
No, 903 Carlton Point Terr does not offer parking.
Does 903 Carlton Point Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Carlton Point Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Carlton Point Terr have a pool?
No, 903 Carlton Point Terr does not have a pool.
Does 903 Carlton Point Terr have accessible units?
No, 903 Carlton Point Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Carlton Point Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Carlton Point Terr has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Carlton Point Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Carlton Point Terr does not have units with air conditioning.
