All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 675 Carlton Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
675 Carlton Pointe Drive
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
675 Carlton Pointe Drive
675 Carlton Pointe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
675 Carlton Pointe Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Palmetto - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath traditional house has a recently remodeled kitchen. Great location!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5411223)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 675 Carlton Pointe Drive have any available units?
675 Carlton Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palmetto, GA
.
Is 675 Carlton Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
675 Carlton Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Carlton Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 675 Carlton Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palmetto
.
Does 675 Carlton Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 675 Carlton Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 675 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Carlton Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Carlton Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 675 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 675 Carlton Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 675 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
