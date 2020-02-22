All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:54 AM

670 Carlton Pointe Dr

670 Carlton Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

670 Carlton Pointe Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nice two story home ready for move in. All bedrooms upstairs, as well as laundry, two car garage and back patio. Combo dining and living room combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Carlton Pointe Dr have any available units?
670 Carlton Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 670 Carlton Pointe Dr have?
Some of 670 Carlton Pointe Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Carlton Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
670 Carlton Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Carlton Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 670 Carlton Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 670 Carlton Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 670 Carlton Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 670 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Carlton Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Carlton Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 670 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 670 Carlton Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 670 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Carlton Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

