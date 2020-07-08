All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated July 8 2020 at 4:00 AM

661 Carlton Pointe Drive

661 Carlton Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

661 Carlton Pointe Dr, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand New Construction!!!! 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Rental will not last long. In Beautiful Carlton Pointe Subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Carlton Pointe Drive have any available units?
661 Carlton Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 661 Carlton Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
661 Carlton Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Carlton Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 661 Carlton Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 661 Carlton Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 661 Carlton Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 661 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Carlton Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Carlton Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 661 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 661 Carlton Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 661 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

