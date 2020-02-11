641 Carlton Pointe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

** Brand New 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Be 1st to Live In this Home!!

** Carlton Point Subdivision

** House is fully Electric; Utilities Power, Water & Trash



FEATURES:



* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 baths

* Large living room

* Kitchen includes: Stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave

* Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops

* Large master bedroom

* Master bathroom includes granite his/hers sinks

* Mater bathroom includes; garden tub & separate shower

* Master includes large walk-in closet

* Window Blinds throughout house (Will BE ADDED)

* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house

* Laundry Room with shelf space

* Back patio for grilling and playing

* 1 car garage with garage door opener



** BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



** NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



** Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



** Pet policy: Sorry no Pets



** $49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com