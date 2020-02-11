All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

641 Carlton Pointe Drive

641 Carlton Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

641 Carlton Pointe Dr, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
** Brand New 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Be 1st to Live In this Home!!
** Carlton Point Subdivision
** House is fully Electric; Utilities Power, Water & Trash

FEATURES:

* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 baths
* Large living room
* Kitchen includes: Stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
* Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops
* Large master bedroom
* Master bathroom includes granite his/hers sinks
* Mater bathroom includes; garden tub & separate shower
* Master includes large walk-in closet
* Window Blinds throughout house (Will BE ADDED)
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Laundry Room with shelf space
* Back patio for grilling and playing
* 1 car garage with garage door opener

** BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

** NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

** Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

** Pet policy: Sorry no Pets

** $49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Carlton Pointe Drive have any available units?
641 Carlton Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 641 Carlton Pointe Drive have?
Some of 641 Carlton Pointe Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Carlton Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Carlton Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Carlton Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Carlton Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 641 Carlton Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 641 Carlton Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 641 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Carlton Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Carlton Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 641 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 Carlton Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Carlton Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 641 Carlton Pointe Drive has units with air conditioning.

