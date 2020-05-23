All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

625 Carlton Rd

625 Carlton Road · No Longer Available
Location

625 Carlton Road, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Carlton Rd have any available units?
625 Carlton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 625 Carlton Rd have?
Some of 625 Carlton Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Carlton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
625 Carlton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Carlton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Carlton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 625 Carlton Rd offer parking?
No, 625 Carlton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 625 Carlton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Carlton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Carlton Rd have a pool?
No, 625 Carlton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 625 Carlton Rd have accessible units?
No, 625 Carlton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Carlton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Carlton Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Carlton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Carlton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

