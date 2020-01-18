Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 607 Carlton Pointe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
607 Carlton Pointe Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:15 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
607 Carlton Pointe Dr
607 Carlton Pointe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
607 Carlton Pointe Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice two story home ready for move in. All bedrooms upstairs, as well as laundry, two car garage and back patio. Combo dining and living room combo.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 Carlton Pointe Dr have any available units?
607 Carlton Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palmetto, GA
.
What amenities does 607 Carlton Pointe Dr have?
Some of 607 Carlton Pointe Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 607 Carlton Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
607 Carlton Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Carlton Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 607 Carlton Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palmetto
.
Does 607 Carlton Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 607 Carlton Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 607 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Carlton Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Carlton Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 607 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 607 Carlton Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 607 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Carlton Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Carlton Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Carlton Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Tyrone, GA
Union City, GA
Fairburn, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Fayetteville, GA
East Point, GA
College Park, GA
Douglasville, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Riverdale, GA
Mableton, GA
Hapeville, GA
Forest Park, GA
Austell, GA
Irondale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hiram, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College