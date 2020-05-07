All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 606 Little Bear Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
606 Little Bear Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:55 PM

606 Little Bear Drive

606 Little Bear Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

606 Little Bear Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bask in hometown serenity.

Nestled in a residential neighborhood this small apartment community offers clean, spacious and bright interiors. Palmetto is a city located mostly in Fulton County and now partly in Coweta County Georgia. Palmetto is located 25 miles south of Atlanta on U.S. Highway 29

Beautiful trees and greenspace abound. Our commuter friendly location makes navigation a snap! Palmetto is located about 30 minutes from Atlanta. Predominantly a residential area, Palmetto offers a quiet place to come home to after a busy day that's also within short driving distance to the metropolitan buzz. Our location to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a short drive making travel plans easy to execute.

Washer/Dryer Connections
Trash Included
Resident responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer

Wilkerson Mill-Farris Park 2.5
Interstate I-85 4.3
Sharpsburg 11.
Peachtree City 12.6
Newnan 14.1
Hartsfield Jackson Airport 19.2
Downtown Atlanta 26.

Other great amenities within close proximity include restaurants, parks and downtown Palmetto, Ga a quaint historical area.

Deposit Required: ½ to 1 month rent based on credit

Local Schools:

Palmetto Elementary School 505 Carlton Rd Palmetto, GA 30268

Bear Creek Middle School 7415 Herndon Rd, Fairburn, GA 30268

Creekside High School 7405 Herndon Rd, Fairburn, GA 30268
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Little Bear Drive have any available units?
606 Little Bear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 606 Little Bear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 Little Bear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Little Bear Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Little Bear Drive is pet friendly.
Does 606 Little Bear Drive offer parking?
No, 606 Little Bear Drive does not offer parking.
Does 606 Little Bear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Little Bear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Little Bear Drive have a pool?
No, 606 Little Bear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 606 Little Bear Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 Little Bear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Little Bear Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Little Bear Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Little Bear Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Little Bear Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College