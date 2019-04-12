All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

603 Little Bear Drive C

603 Little Bear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

603 Little Bear Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
STUNNING ALL NEW INTERIOR!

Bask in hometown serenity.

Nestled in a residential neighborhood this small apartment community offers clean, spacious and bright interiors. Palmetto is a city located mostly in Fulton County and now partly in Coweta County Georgia. Palmetto is located 25 miles south of Atlanta on U.S. Highway 29

Beautiful trees and greenspace abound. Our commuter friendly location makes navigation a snap! Palmetto is located about 30 minutes from Atlanta. Predominantly a residential area, Palmetto offers a quiet place to come home to after a busy day that's also within short driving distance to the metropolitan buzz. Our location to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a short drive making travel plans easy to execute.

Washer/Dryer Connections
Trash Included
Resident responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer

Wilkerson Mill-Farris Park 2.5
Interstate I-85 4.3
Sharpsburg 11.
Peachtree City 12.6
Newnan 14.1
Hartsfield Jackson Airport 19.2
Downtown Atlanta 26.

Other great amenities within close proximity include restaurants, parks and downtown Palmetto, Ga a quaint historical area.

Deposit Required: ½ to 1 month rent based on credit

Local Schools:

Palmetto Elementary School 505 Carlton Rd Palmetto, GA 30268

Bear Creek Middle School 7415 Herndon Rd, Fairburn, GA 30268

Creekside High School 7405 Herndon Rd, Fairburn, GA 30268

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Little Bear Drive C have any available units?
603 Little Bear Drive C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 603 Little Bear Drive C currently offering any rent specials?
603 Little Bear Drive C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Little Bear Drive C pet-friendly?
No, 603 Little Bear Drive C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 603 Little Bear Drive C offer parking?
No, 603 Little Bear Drive C does not offer parking.
Does 603 Little Bear Drive C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Little Bear Drive C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Little Bear Drive C have a pool?
No, 603 Little Bear Drive C does not have a pool.
Does 603 Little Bear Drive C have accessible units?
No, 603 Little Bear Drive C does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Little Bear Drive C have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Little Bear Drive C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Little Bear Drive C have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Little Bear Drive C does not have units with air conditioning.
