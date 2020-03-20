All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 602 Little Bear Dirve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
602 Little Bear Dirve
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:59 PM

602 Little Bear Dirve

602 Little Bear Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

602 Little Bear Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pictures are standard and STOCK photos of model unit. Unit available may not look identical.
Bask in hometown serenity.

Nestled in a residential neighborhood this small apartment community offers clean, spacious and bright interiors. Palmetto is a city located mostly in Fulton County and now partly in Coweta County Georgia. Palmetto is located 25 miles south of Atlanta on U.S. Highway 29

Beautiful trees and greenspace abound. Our commuter friendly location makes navigation a snap! Palmetto is located about 30 minutes from Atlanta. Predominantly a residential area, Palmetto offers a quiet place to come home to after a busy day that's also within short driving distance to the metropolitan buzz. Our location to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a short drive making travel plans easy to execute.

Washer/Dryer Connections
Trash Included
Resident responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer

Wilkerson Mill-Farris Park 2.5
Interstate I-85 4.3
Sharpsburg 11.
Peachtree City 12.6
Newnan 14.1
Hartsfield Jackson Airport 19.2
Downtown Atlanta 26.

Other great amenities within close proximity include restaurants, parks and downtown Palmetto, Ga a quaint historical area.

Deposit Required: ½ to 1 month rent based on credit

Local Schools:

Palmetto Elementary School 505 Carlton Rd Palmetto, GA 30268

Bear Creek Middle School 7415 Herndon Rd, Fairburn, GA 30268

Creekside High School 7405 Herndon Rd, Fairburn, GA 30268
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Little Bear Dirve have any available units?
602 Little Bear Dirve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 602 Little Bear Dirve currently offering any rent specials?
602 Little Bear Dirve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Little Bear Dirve pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Little Bear Dirve is pet friendly.
Does 602 Little Bear Dirve offer parking?
No, 602 Little Bear Dirve does not offer parking.
Does 602 Little Bear Dirve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Little Bear Dirve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Little Bear Dirve have a pool?
No, 602 Little Bear Dirve does not have a pool.
Does 602 Little Bear Dirve have accessible units?
No, 602 Little Bear Dirve does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Little Bear Dirve have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Little Bear Dirve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Little Bear Dirve have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Little Bear Dirve does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College