All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 600 Little Bear Drive B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
600 Little Bear Drive B
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

600 Little Bear Drive B

600 Little Bear Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

600 Little Bear Dr, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious IMMEDIATE RENTAL available!
Bask in hometown serenity.

Nestled in a residential neighborhood this small apartment community offers clean, spacious and bright interiors. Palmetto is a city located mostly in Fulton County and now partly in Coweta County Georgia. Palmetto is located 25 miles south of Atlanta on U.S. Highway 29

Beautiful trees and greenspace abound. Our commuter friendly location makes navigation a snap! Palmetto is located about 30 minutes from Atlanta. Predominantly a residential area, Palmetto offers a quiet place to come home to after a busy day that's also within short driving distance to the metropolitan buzz. Our location to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a short drive making travel plans easy to execute.

Washer/Dryer Connections
Trash Included
Resident responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer

Wilkerson Mill-Farris Park 2.5
Interstate I-85 4.3
Sharpsburg 11.
Peachtree City 12.6
Newnan 14.1
Hartsfield Jackson Airport 19.2
Downtown Atlanta 26.

Other great amenities within close proximity include restaurants, parks and downtown Palmetto, Ga a quaint historical area.

Deposit Required: ½ to 1 month rent based on credit

Local Schools:

Palmetto Elementary School 505 Carlton Rd Palmetto, GA 30268

Bear Creek Middle School 7415 Herndon Rd, Fairburn, GA 30268

Creekside High School 7405 Herndon Rd, Fairburn, GA 30268

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Little Bear Drive B have any available units?
600 Little Bear Drive B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 600 Little Bear Drive B currently offering any rent specials?
600 Little Bear Drive B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Little Bear Drive B pet-friendly?
No, 600 Little Bear Drive B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 600 Little Bear Drive B offer parking?
No, 600 Little Bear Drive B does not offer parking.
Does 600 Little Bear Drive B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Little Bear Drive B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Little Bear Drive B have a pool?
No, 600 Little Bear Drive B does not have a pool.
Does 600 Little Bear Drive B have accessible units?
No, 600 Little Bear Drive B does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Little Bear Drive B have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Little Bear Drive B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Little Bear Drive B have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Little Bear Drive B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College