All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 538 Brentwood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
538 Brentwood Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

538 Brentwood Boulevard

538 Brentwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

538 Brentwood Boulevard, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Brentwood Boulevard have any available units?
538 Brentwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 538 Brentwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
538 Brentwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Brentwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Brentwood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 538 Brentwood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 538 Brentwood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 538 Brentwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Brentwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Brentwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 538 Brentwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 538 Brentwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 538 Brentwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Brentwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Brentwood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Brentwood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Brentwood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College