Palmetto, GA
526 Seven Bark Ct
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

526 Seven Bark Ct

526 Seven Bark Court · No Longer Available
Location

526 Seven Bark Court, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Seven Bark Ct have any available units?
526 Seven Bark Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 526 Seven Bark Ct have?
Some of 526 Seven Bark Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Seven Bark Ct currently offering any rent specials?
526 Seven Bark Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Seven Bark Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Seven Bark Ct is pet friendly.
Does 526 Seven Bark Ct offer parking?
No, 526 Seven Bark Ct does not offer parking.
Does 526 Seven Bark Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Seven Bark Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Seven Bark Ct have a pool?
No, 526 Seven Bark Ct does not have a pool.
Does 526 Seven Bark Ct have accessible units?
No, 526 Seven Bark Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Seven Bark Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Seven Bark Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Seven Bark Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Seven Bark Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

