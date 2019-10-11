All apartments in Palmetto
521 Carlton Pointe Drive
521 Carlton Pointe Drive

521 Carlton Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
521 Carlton Pointe Drive, Palmetto, GA 30268

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 521 Carlton Pointe Drive have any available units?
521 Carlton Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 521 Carlton Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
521 Carlton Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Carlton Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Carlton Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 521 Carlton Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 521 Carlton Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 521 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Carlton Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Carlton Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 521 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 521 Carlton Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 521 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Carlton Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Carlton Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
