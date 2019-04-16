All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

510 Carlton Blvd.

510 Carlton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

510 Carlton Boulevard, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
510 Carlton Blvd. Available 05/04/19 510 Carlton Blvd: Nicely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home with chain link fenced in backyard. Close to schools and shopping. -

(RLNE4743828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Carlton Blvd. have any available units?
510 Carlton Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 510 Carlton Blvd. have?
Some of 510 Carlton Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Carlton Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
510 Carlton Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Carlton Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Carlton Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 510 Carlton Blvd. offer parking?
No, 510 Carlton Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 510 Carlton Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Carlton Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Carlton Blvd. have a pool?
No, 510 Carlton Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 510 Carlton Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 510 Carlton Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Carlton Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Carlton Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Carlton Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Carlton Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
