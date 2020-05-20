All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 239 Greensprings Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
239 Greensprings Dr
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

239 Greensprings Dr

239 Greensprings Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

239 Greensprings Dr, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated, granite counters, new SS appliances, 2nd living area/possible 4th bedroom, must see! - Newly renovated, granite counters, new SS appliances, 2nd living area/possible 4th bedroom, must see!

(RLNE5662097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Greensprings Dr have any available units?
239 Greensprings Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 239 Greensprings Dr currently offering any rent specials?
239 Greensprings Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Greensprings Dr pet-friendly?
No, 239 Greensprings Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 239 Greensprings Dr offer parking?
No, 239 Greensprings Dr does not offer parking.
Does 239 Greensprings Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Greensprings Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Greensprings Dr have a pool?
No, 239 Greensprings Dr does not have a pool.
Does 239 Greensprings Dr have accessible units?
No, 239 Greensprings Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Greensprings Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Greensprings Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Greensprings Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Greensprings Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GAEast Point, GA
College Park, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GALithia Springs, GARiverdale, GAMableton, GAHapeville, GAForest Park, GAAustell, GAIrondale, GAJonesboro, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College