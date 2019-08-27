All apartments in Palmetto
220 Anna Avenue
220 Anna Avenue

220 Anna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 Anna Avenue, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and beautiful bay windows! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=FtiTtJQxZh&env=production.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

