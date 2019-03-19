All apartments in Palmetto
217 Spring Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

217 Spring Street

217 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

217 Spring Street, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Spring Street have any available units?
217 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
Is 217 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 217 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 217 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 217 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 217 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 217 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
