Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palmetto
Find more places like 206 Elm Street - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palmetto, GA
/
206 Elm Street - A
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:43 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
206 Elm Street - A
206 Elm St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
206 Elm St, Palmetto, GA 30268
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Located minutes from 85 S and downtown Palmetto. This will not last long!
SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below):
https://www.leoprimeproperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
Leslie | LEO
678-685-9932
470-223-0016 (Cell) TEXT AGENT
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: www.LeoPrimeProperties.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 Elm Street - A have any available units?
206 Elm Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palmetto, GA
.
What amenities does 206 Elm Street - A have?
Some of 206 Elm Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 206 Elm Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
206 Elm Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Elm Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 206 Elm Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palmetto
.
Does 206 Elm Street - A offer parking?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not offer parking.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have a pool?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have accessible units?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Elm Street - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Tyrone, GA
Union City, GA
Fairburn, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Fayetteville, GA
East Point, GA
College Park, GA
Douglasville, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Riverdale, GA
Mableton, GA
Hapeville, GA
Forest Park, GA
Austell, GA
Irondale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hiram, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College