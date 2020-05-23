All apartments in Palmetto
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:43 AM

206 Elm Street - A

206 Elm St · No Longer Available
Location

206 Elm St, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Located minutes from 85 S and downtown Palmetto. This will not last long!

SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below):
https://www.leoprimeproperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Leslie | LEO
678-685-9932
470-223-0016 (Cell) TEXT AGENT

FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: www.LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Elm Street - A have any available units?
206 Elm Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 206 Elm Street - A have?
Some of 206 Elm Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Elm Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
206 Elm Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Elm Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 206 Elm Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 206 Elm Street - A offer parking?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not offer parking.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have a pool?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have accessible units?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Elm Street - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Elm Street - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Elm Street - A does not have units with air conditioning.

