Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

115 Anna Ave

115 Anna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 Anna Avenue, Palmetto, GA 30268

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home is on the Rently Lockbox System There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Anna Ave have any available units?
115 Anna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto, GA.
What amenities does 115 Anna Ave have?
Some of 115 Anna Ave's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Anna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
115 Anna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Anna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 115 Anna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto.
Does 115 Anna Ave offer parking?
No, 115 Anna Ave does not offer parking.
Does 115 Anna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Anna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Anna Ave have a pool?
No, 115 Anna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 115 Anna Ave have accessible units?
No, 115 Anna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Anna Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Anna Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Anna Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Anna Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

