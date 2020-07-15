2470 Simonton Bridge Rd.

Amenities

3/3 Home Available in Oconee County! Available 06/08/2020 - Available 06/08/2020 - Riverfront Oconee County home two minutes away from the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. 2600 square feet home with brick fireplace. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Breakfast, dining, great, and living room plus a screened porch. GAS & ELECTRIC. Five acres of wilderness. Quick drive to Watkinsville or Athens in five minutes. Students will attend Oconee County High School, Oconee Middle, Oconee Elementary, and Oconee Primary Schools. Bring the canoes and kayaks for your river time adventures. Some pets okay with mandatory owner permission & non-refundable pet fee. Please call us to schedule a time to view this home! Please see athenamanagement.net for all property information. Available 06/08/2020



