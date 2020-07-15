All apartments in Oconee County
2470 Simonton Bridge Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2470 Simonton Bridge Rd.

2470 Simonton Bridge Road · (706) 549-6070
Location

2470 Simonton Bridge Road, Oconee County, GA 30677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/3 Home Available in Oconee County! Available 06/08/2020 - Available 06/08/2020 - Riverfront Oconee County home two minutes away from the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. 2600 square feet home with brick fireplace. Three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Breakfast, dining, great, and living room plus a screened porch. GAS & ELECTRIC. Five acres of wilderness. Quick drive to Watkinsville or Athens in five minutes. Students will attend Oconee County High School, Oconee Middle, Oconee Elementary, and Oconee Primary Schools. Bring the canoes and kayaks for your river time adventures. Some pets okay with mandatory owner permission & non-refundable pet fee. Please call us to schedule a time to view this home! Please see athenamanagement.net for all property information. Available 06/08/2020

(RLNE4478807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. have any available units?
2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. offer parking?
No, 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. have a pool?
No, 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2470 Simonton Bridge Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
