Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
Sheridan at North Druid Hills
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM
Sheridan at North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Road Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1514 Sheridan Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Lavista Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 794 square foot apartment includes washer and dryer and can fit a King bed in the bedroom.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Sheridan at North Druid Hills have any available units?
Sheridan at North Druid Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Druid Hills, GA
.
Is Sheridan at North Druid Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Sheridan at North Druid Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sheridan at North Druid Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Sheridan at North Druid Hills is pet friendly.
Does Sheridan at North Druid Hills offer parking?
No, Sheridan at North Druid Hills does not offer parking.
Does Sheridan at North Druid Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sheridan at North Druid Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheridan at North Druid Hills have a pool?
No, Sheridan at North Druid Hills does not have a pool.
Does Sheridan at North Druid Hills have accessible units?
No, Sheridan at North Druid Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Sheridan at North Druid Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, Sheridan at North Druid Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sheridan at North Druid Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, Sheridan at North Druid Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
