North Druid Hills, GA
964 Biltmore Drive NE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

964 Biltmore Drive NE

964 Biltmore Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

964 Biltmore Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Baltimore Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPECTACULAR Ranch walking distance to Emory/CDC, updated double pane thermal windows and doors, tons of storage, NEW 5-burner gas range, granite counters, Kitchen-Aid SS sinks/frig/dishwasher. Updated; bath, sun-room, eat in kitchen w/pantry, newer HVAC, gleaming hardwoods, recessed lights + plantation shutters throughout, large master closets, washer/dryer, hardy-plank, large back deck w/ private fenced in green space, new electrical, new copper plumbing, Trotter system warranty, FULL large day-light basement w/private entrance, plumbed for a 3rd full bath, new paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Biltmore Drive NE have any available units?
964 Biltmore Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 964 Biltmore Drive NE have?
Some of 964 Biltmore Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Biltmore Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
964 Biltmore Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Biltmore Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 964 Biltmore Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 964 Biltmore Drive NE offer parking?
No, 964 Biltmore Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 964 Biltmore Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 Biltmore Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Biltmore Drive NE have a pool?
No, 964 Biltmore Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 964 Biltmore Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 964 Biltmore Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Biltmore Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Biltmore Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 964 Biltmore Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 964 Biltmore Drive NE has units with air conditioning.
