Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2305 Westchester Ridge NE

2305 Westchester Ridge Northeast · (404) 254-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2305 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Close-in gated community has tennis courts, pool, clubhouse with fitness and business centers. 3rd floor walk-up. Kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to great room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, and french door to private balcony with storage closet. Split bedroom plan (bedrooms on either side of great room w/private baths and huge walk-in closets). Added loft space overlooking great room (perfect for home office/den). Laundry closet in kitchen. 1 car garage, plus 1 additional assigned space, and additional guest parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Westchester Ridge NE have any available units?
2305 Westchester Ridge NE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2305 Westchester Ridge NE have?
Some of 2305 Westchester Ridge NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Westchester Ridge NE currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Westchester Ridge NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Westchester Ridge NE pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Westchester Ridge NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 2305 Westchester Ridge NE offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Westchester Ridge NE offers parking.
Does 2305 Westchester Ridge NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Westchester Ridge NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Westchester Ridge NE have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Westchester Ridge NE has a pool.
Does 2305 Westchester Ridge NE have accessible units?
No, 2305 Westchester Ridge NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Westchester Ridge NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Westchester Ridge NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Westchester Ridge NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Westchester Ridge NE does not have units with air conditioning.
