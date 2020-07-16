2305 Westchester Ridge NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Close-in gated community has tennis courts, pool, clubhouse with fitness and business centers. 3rd floor walk-up. Kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to great room with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, and french door to private balcony with storage closet. Split bedroom plan (bedrooms on either side of great room w/private baths and huge walk-in closets). Added loft space overlooking great room (perfect for home office/den). Laundry closet in kitchen. 1 car garage, plus 1 additional assigned space, and additional guest parking available.