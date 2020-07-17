1643 Emory Place Drive NE

Amenities
Exquisite Built Townhouse. Located mins to Emory, Downtown, Midtown Atlanta. Beautiful Bright and Airy Floorplan! Separate Living and Family Rooms. Large Dining Area. Large Deck off Kitchen/Family Room overlooking church grounds next door. All appliances included! Neutral Colors! Fantastic Lower Level. Completely Finished as a Bedroom with a Full Bath and Large Walk-in Closet!! The Primary Bath, Large with Walk-in Closet!! Pets Negotiable but weight limit not to exceed 25 lbs and breed restrictions, limit one. The community is extremely well manicured and gated.