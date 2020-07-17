All apartments in North Druid Hills
Location

1643 Emory Place Northeast Drive, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2639 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exquisite Built Townhouse. Located mins to Emory, Downtown, Midtown Atlanta. Beautiful Bright and Airy Floorplan! Separate Living and Family Rooms. Large Dining Area. Large Deck off Kitchen/Family Room overlooking church grounds next door. All appliances included! Neutral Colors! Fantastic Lower Level. Completely Finished as a Bedroom with a Full Bath and Large Walk-in Closet!! The Primary Bath, Large with Walk-in Closet!! Pets Negotiable but weight limit not to exceed 25 lbs and breed restrictions, limit one. The community is extremely well manicured and gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Emory Place Drive NE have any available units?
1643 Emory Place Drive NE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1643 Emory Place Drive NE have?
Some of 1643 Emory Place Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Emory Place Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Emory Place Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Emory Place Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Emory Place Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Emory Place Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Emory Place Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1643 Emory Place Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 Emory Place Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Emory Place Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1643 Emory Place Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Emory Place Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1643 Emory Place Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Emory Place Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Emory Place Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 Emory Place Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 Emory Place Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
