Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

1560 Laurel Park Circle

1560 Laurel Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1560 Laurel Park Circle, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Housing Choice Vouchers Not Accepted. Credit requirement 680 minimum credit score
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair.

Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline!

The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!!

The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.

The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.

These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.

The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4.
Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability

Text OK 678-409-0965
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Laurel Park Circle have any available units?
1560 Laurel Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
Is 1560 Laurel Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Laurel Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Laurel Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Laurel Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Laurel Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Laurel Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Circle have a pool?
No, 1560 Laurel Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1560 Laurel Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Laurel Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Laurel Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Laurel Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
