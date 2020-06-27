All apartments in North Druid Hills
1501 Knob Hill Drive NE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

1501 Knob Hill Drive NE

1501 Knob Hill Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Knob Hill Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE have any available units?
1501 Knob Hill Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE have?
Some of 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Knob Hill Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Knob Hill Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
