1488 Sheridan Walk NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Prepare to fall in love w/ this amazing, fully furnished luxury rental - a true entertainer's delight. Full renovation recently completed to incorporate indoor/outdoor living. Custom outswing tri-fold window that opens to outdoor bar, 7'6" glass doors, Hansgrohe fixtures in master bath, brushed salt quartz counters, built-in SpeakerCraft speakers, brand new roof & lots more. Perfect layout w/ masters up & down. Saltwater pool w/ hot tub & waterfalls. Will consider 6-12 mo lease. W'ful n'hood, convenient location - close to Emory, CDC, Exec Park, Buckhead, & midtown.