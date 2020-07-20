All apartments in North Druid Hills
North Druid Hills, GA
1488 Sheridan Walk NE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

1488 Sheridan Walk NE

1488 Sheridan Walk Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1488 Sheridan Walk Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Lavista Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Prepare to fall in love w/ this amazing, fully furnished luxury rental - a true entertainer's delight. Full renovation recently completed to incorporate indoor/outdoor living. Custom outswing tri-fold window that opens to outdoor bar, 7'6" glass doors, Hansgrohe fixtures in master bath, brushed salt quartz counters, built-in SpeakerCraft speakers, brand new roof & lots more. Perfect layout w/ masters up & down. Saltwater pool w/ hot tub & waterfalls. Will consider 6-12 mo lease. W'ful n'hood, convenient location - close to Emory, CDC, Exec Park, Buckhead, & midtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Sheridan Walk NE have any available units?
1488 Sheridan Walk NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1488 Sheridan Walk NE have?
Some of 1488 Sheridan Walk NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 Sheridan Walk NE currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Sheridan Walk NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Sheridan Walk NE pet-friendly?
No, 1488 Sheridan Walk NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1488 Sheridan Walk NE offer parking?
Yes, 1488 Sheridan Walk NE offers parking.
Does 1488 Sheridan Walk NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1488 Sheridan Walk NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Sheridan Walk NE have a pool?
Yes, 1488 Sheridan Walk NE has a pool.
Does 1488 Sheridan Walk NE have accessible units?
No, 1488 Sheridan Walk NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Sheridan Walk NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 Sheridan Walk NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 Sheridan Walk NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1488 Sheridan Walk NE does not have units with air conditioning.
