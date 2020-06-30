All apartments in North Druid Hills
1451 Lavista Road NE

1451 Lavista Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Lavista Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Woodland Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spectacular kitchen open to the family room with fireplace. Pretty hardwood floors throughout. Updated bathrooms. Big Back yard. Freshly painted throughout the interior with agreeable gray and white trim. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Lavista Road NE have any available units?
1451 Lavista Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
Is 1451 Lavista Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Lavista Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Lavista Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1451 Lavista Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1451 Lavista Road NE offer parking?
No, 1451 Lavista Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 1451 Lavista Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Lavista Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Lavista Road NE have a pool?
No, 1451 Lavista Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Lavista Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1451 Lavista Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Lavista Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 Lavista Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 Lavista Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 Lavista Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
