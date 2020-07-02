All apartments in North Druid Hills
1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE

1435 Druid Manor Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Druid Manor Boulevard Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
4 bed/3.5 bath beautiful townhome located in the heart of North Druid Hills. Spacious family and dining rooms, built-in bookshelves, fireplace, security system, in a wonderful gated community w/ pool & cabana! The kitchen offers a huge quartz island & countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, 42 cabinets & walk-in pantry w/ closetmaid shelving. Upgrades & amenities throughout. Framed mirrors in bathrooms, dual shower heads in master bath, wine rack & cooler, built-in desk space & more! Just minutes from great shops, restaurants, etc. Available MARCH 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE have any available units?
1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE have?
Some of 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE offers parking.
Does 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE has a pool.
Does 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE have accessible units?
No, 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE does not have units with air conditioning.

