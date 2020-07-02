1435 Druid Manor Boulevard NE

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

4 bed/3.5 bath beautiful townhome located in the heart of North Druid Hills. Spacious family and dining rooms, built-in bookshelves, fireplace, security system, in a wonderful gated community w/ pool & cabana! The kitchen offers a huge quartz island & countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, 42 cabinets & walk-in pantry w/ closetmaid shelving. Upgrades & amenities throughout. Framed mirrors in bathrooms, dual shower heads in master bath, wine rack & cooler, built-in desk space & more! Just minutes from great shops, restaurants, etc. Available MARCH 2020