Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

1419 Lavista Road NE

1419 Lavista Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Lavista Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Woodland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Landlord pays to maintain yard! Great roommate plan! One side has 2 BR/1BA and other side of house has master suite. Huge bonus room makes office or medida room. Pets on a case by case basis. Yard is not fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Lavista Road NE have any available units?
1419 Lavista Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1419 Lavista Road NE have?
Some of 1419 Lavista Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Lavista Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Lavista Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Lavista Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Lavista Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Lavista Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Lavista Road NE offers parking.
Does 1419 Lavista Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Lavista Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Lavista Road NE have a pool?
No, 1419 Lavista Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Lavista Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1419 Lavista Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Lavista Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Lavista Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 Lavista Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 Lavista Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

