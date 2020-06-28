All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1414 Wembley Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1414 Wembley Ct
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

1414 Wembley Ct

1414 Wembley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Merry Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1414 Wembley Court, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
Well appointed townhome in gated community, less than 2 miles from Emory, Children's Healthcare and the CDC. Spacious sun filled end unit with open floor plan features granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods on main, crown molding, custom bookcases, gas fireplace, deck and patio, finished basement or 4th bedroom with full bath and 2 car garage. Walk to local grocery, restaurants, coffee shops and fitness centers. Convenient location to Midtown, Buckhead and Decatur. Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED. 12 month or 24 month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Wembley Ct have any available units?
1414 Wembley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1414 Wembley Ct have?
Some of 1414 Wembley Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Wembley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Wembley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Wembley Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Wembley Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1414 Wembley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Wembley Ct offers parking.
Does 1414 Wembley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Wembley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Wembley Ct have a pool?
No, 1414 Wembley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Wembley Ct have accessible units?
No, 1414 Wembley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Wembley Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Wembley Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Wembley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Wembley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College