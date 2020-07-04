Rent Calculator
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM
1386 N N Crossing Dr
1386 N Crossing Dr NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1386 N Crossing Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1386 N N Crossing Dr have any available units?
1386 N N Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Druid Hills, GA
.
What amenities does 1386 N N Crossing Dr have?
Some of 1386 N N Crossing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1386 N N Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1386 N N Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 N N Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1386 N N Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills
.
Does 1386 N N Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 1386 N N Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1386 N N Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 N N Crossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 N N Crossing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1386 N N Crossing Dr has a pool.
Does 1386 N N Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 1386 N N Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 N N Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1386 N N Crossing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 N N Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1386 N N Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
