1386 N Crossing Dr.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

1386 N Crossing Dr

1386 North Crossing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1386 North Crossing Circle, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
To follow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1386 N Crossing Dr have any available units?
1386 N Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1386 N Crossing Dr have?
Some of 1386 N Crossing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 N Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1386 N Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 N Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1386 N Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1386 N Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 1386 N Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1386 N Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1386 N Crossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 N Crossing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1386 N Crossing Dr has a pool.
Does 1386 N Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 1386 N Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 N Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1386 N Crossing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 N Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1386 N Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

