Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

1295 Linden Court NE

1295 Linden Ct NE · (678) 665-0358
Location

1295 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Merry Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2377 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large upgraded end unit perfect for entertaining! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite countertops, oversized kitchen island, tiled backsplash, soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, private spacious deck, attic storage, and 2 car garage. Close to Buckhead, Brookhaven, Virginia Highland, and Midtown. Minutes from Emory, CDC, and Children's Center for Advanced Pediatrics. Close to I85! Extended Home Warranty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 Linden Court NE have any available units?
1295 Linden Court NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1295 Linden Court NE have?
Some of 1295 Linden Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 Linden Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1295 Linden Court NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 Linden Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1295 Linden Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1295 Linden Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1295 Linden Court NE does offer parking.
Does 1295 Linden Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1295 Linden Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 Linden Court NE have a pool?
No, 1295 Linden Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1295 Linden Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1295 Linden Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 Linden Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1295 Linden Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1295 Linden Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1295 Linden Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
