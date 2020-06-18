1295 Linden Court NE

Amenities
Large upgraded end unit perfect for entertaining! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite countertops, oversized kitchen island, tiled backsplash, soft close drawers, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, private spacious deck, attic storage, and 2 car garage. Close to Buckhead, Brookhaven, Virginia Highland, and Midtown. Minutes from Emory, CDC, and Children's Center for Advanced Pediatrics. Close to I85! Extended Home Warranty!