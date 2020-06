Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Location! Location! Location! Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch, corner lot home. Great location and easy access to I-85, 400, Buckhead. You can walk to dinner and a movie. 2 fireplaces, one in the family room and one in the living room. Fenced in backyard. Convenient to MARTA. No pets allowed. Does not accept Section 8. Renter's insurance required.