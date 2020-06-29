1203 Vista Trail NE

Amenities
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home features an open floorplan, outdoor living space, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout. Covered front porch opens to the sprawling main level featuring a spacious family room & designer kitchen. Modern kitchen features quartz counters, large pantry, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances! Generous master suite with spa bath, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins! Large secondary bedrooms/designer baths. Close to Morningside, Virginia Highland, Piedmont Park, schools & shopping!