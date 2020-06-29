All apartments in North Druid Hills
North Druid Hills, GA
1203 Vista Trail NE
1203 Vista Trail NE

1203 Vista Trail Northeast · No Longer Available
North Druid Hills
Woodland Hills
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

1203 Vista Trail Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Woodland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home features an open floorplan, outdoor living space, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout. Covered front porch opens to the sprawling main level featuring a spacious family room & designer kitchen. Modern kitchen features quartz counters, large pantry, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances! Generous master suite with spa bath, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins! Large secondary bedrooms/designer baths. Close to Morningside, Virginia Highland, Piedmont Park, schools & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Vista Trail NE have any available units?
1203 Vista Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1203 Vista Trail NE have?
Some of 1203 Vista Trail NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Vista Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Vista Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Vista Trail NE pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Vista Trail NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1203 Vista Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Vista Trail NE offers parking.
Does 1203 Vista Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Vista Trail NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Vista Trail NE have a pool?
No, 1203 Vista Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Vista Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 1203 Vista Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Vista Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Vista Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Vista Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Vista Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.
