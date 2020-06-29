1203 Vista Trail NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home features an open floorplan, outdoor living space, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout. Covered front porch opens to the sprawling main level featuring a spacious family room & designer kitchen. Modern kitchen features quartz counters, large pantry, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances! Generous master suite with spa bath, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins! Large secondary bedrooms/designer baths. Close to Morningside, Virginia Highland, Piedmont Park, schools & shopping!