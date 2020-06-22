1175 Providence Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed

https://renter.rently.com/properties/280142

Shane | LEO (678) 685-9932

404-997-3833 (Text)



Immaculate 3-level townhome in gated community with a pool!!! Main floor: entry area; formal dining room gourmet kitchen, all appliances, solid surface countertops, and breakfast bar; family room w/fireplace and 2 sets of french doors to private deck; and powder room. Upstairs: master bedroom sitting area, and walk-in closet; master bath w/oversized shower, double vanity, and garden tub; second bedroom w/private bath, washer /dryer included.

