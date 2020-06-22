All apartments in North Druid Hills
North Druid Hills, GA
1175 Providence Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1175 Providence Place

1175 Providence Place · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Providence Place, North Druid Hills, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Immaculate 3-level townhome in gated community with a pool!!! Main floor: entry area; formal dining room gourmet kitchen, all appliances, solid surface countertops, and breakfast bar; family room w/fireplace and 2 sets of french doors to private deck; and powder room. Upstairs: master bedroom sitting area, and walk-in closet; master bath w/oversized shower, double vanity, and garden tub; second bedroom w/private bath, washer /dryer included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Providence Place have any available units?
1175 Providence Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1175 Providence Place have?
Some of 1175 Providence Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Providence Place currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Providence Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Providence Place pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Providence Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1175 Providence Place offer parking?
No, 1175 Providence Place does not offer parking.
Does 1175 Providence Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 Providence Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Providence Place have a pool?
Yes, 1175 Providence Place has a pool.
Does 1175 Providence Place have accessible units?
No, 1175 Providence Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Providence Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Providence Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Providence Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Providence Place does not have units with air conditioning.
