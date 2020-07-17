1135 Providence Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate 3-level townhouse in gated community with a pool!!! Main floor entry area. Formal dining room with wainscoating; gourmet kitchen w/maple cabinets, black appliances, solid surface counter and breakfast bar. Great room w/fireplace and 2 sets of french doors to private deck. Powder room on main level. Upstairs master bedroom w/trey ceiling, sitting area and walk-in closet. Master bath w/over sized shower, double vanity and garden tub. Second bedroom w/private bath. Washer/dryer room. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom or office w/bath; 1 car garage.