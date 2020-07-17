All apartments in North Druid Hills
1135 Providence Place

1135 Providence Place · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Providence Place, North Druid Hills, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 3-level townhouse in gated community with a pool!!! Main floor entry area. Formal dining room with wainscoating; gourmet kitchen w/maple cabinets, black appliances, solid surface counter and breakfast bar. Great room w/fireplace and 2 sets of french doors to private deck. Powder room on main level. Upstairs master bedroom w/trey ceiling, sitting area and walk-in closet. Master bath w/over sized shower, double vanity and garden tub. Second bedroom w/private bath. Washer/dryer room. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom or office w/bath; 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Providence Place have any available units?
1135 Providence Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1135 Providence Place have?
Some of 1135 Providence Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Providence Place currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Providence Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Providence Place pet-friendly?
No, 1135 Providence Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1135 Providence Place offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Providence Place offers parking.
Does 1135 Providence Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 Providence Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Providence Place have a pool?
Yes, 1135 Providence Place has a pool.
Does 1135 Providence Place have accessible units?
No, 1135 Providence Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Providence Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Providence Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Providence Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Providence Place does not have units with air conditioning.
