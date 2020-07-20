All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1123 Providence Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1123 Providence Place
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:48 PM

1123 Providence Place

1123 Providence Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1123 Providence Place, North Druid Hills, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Prime Location! Gated Townhouse! Beautiful Kitchen features, SS Appliances, Opens to Great Rm w/Gas FP + Dbl French Doors & Large Back Deck Overlooking Green Space is Excellent for Entertaining. Dining Rm could easily Seat 8 w/Plenty of Rm for Addtl Furniture. Upstairs Spacious Master, En-Suite Bath w/Dbl Vanity, Garden Tub & Shower, Walk-In Laundry Rm & Guest Bdrm w/ Ensuite. Head Downstairs to Finished Terrace Level Rm w/Full Bath. Community Pool w/Beautifully Maintained Landscapes. Close to Downtown, Emory, CDC and VA Hospital! Walk to Shops and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Providence Place have any available units?
1123 Providence Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1123 Providence Place have?
Some of 1123 Providence Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Providence Place currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Providence Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Providence Place pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Providence Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1123 Providence Place offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Providence Place offers parking.
Does 1123 Providence Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Providence Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Providence Place have a pool?
Yes, 1123 Providence Place has a pool.
Does 1123 Providence Place have accessible units?
No, 1123 Providence Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Providence Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Providence Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Providence Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Providence Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Druid Hills Apartments with GymsNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College