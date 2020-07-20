1123 Providence Place

Amenities

Prime Location! Gated Townhouse! Beautiful Kitchen features, SS Appliances, Opens to Great Rm w/Gas FP + Dbl French Doors & Large Back Deck Overlooking Green Space is Excellent for Entertaining. Dining Rm could easily Seat 8 w/Plenty of Rm for Addtl Furniture. Upstairs Spacious Master, En-Suite Bath w/Dbl Vanity, Garden Tub & Shower, Walk-In Laundry Rm & Guest Bdrm w/ Ensuite. Head Downstairs to Finished Terrace Level Rm w/Full Bath. Community Pool w/Beautifully Maintained Landscapes. Close to Downtown, Emory, CDC and VA Hospital! Walk to Shops and Restaurants.