Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:42 PM

1104 Palafox Drive NE

1104 Palafox Drive Northeast · (404) 550-3090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1104 Palafox Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home on a quiet street features an open floorplan, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout. Covered front porch opens to the sprawling main level featuring a spacious family room & designer kitchen. Modern kitchen features quartz counters, large pantry, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances! Generous master suite with spa bath, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins! Large secondary bedrooms/designer baths. Close to Morningside, Virginia Highland, Piedmont Park, schools & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Palafox Drive NE have any available units?
1104 Palafox Drive NE has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1104 Palafox Drive NE have?
Some of 1104 Palafox Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Palafox Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Palafox Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Palafox Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Palafox Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1104 Palafox Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Palafox Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 1104 Palafox Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Palafox Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Palafox Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1104 Palafox Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Palafox Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1104 Palafox Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Palafox Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Palafox Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Palafox Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Palafox Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
